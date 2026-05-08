 ​Electric Vehicle Charging Cable and Plug Market in Turkey | Report – IndexBox – Prices, Size, Forecast, and Companies 

The Turkey Electric Vehicle Charging Cable And Plug market sits at the intersection of automotive component supply chains, mobility system electrification, and aftermarket product distribution. As of 2026, Turkey's EV parc is estimated at 120,000-150,000 units, up from roughly 45,000 at the end of 2024, with annual new EV sales exceeding 80,000 units and growing at 55-65% per year. This vehicle adoption trajectory directly drives demand for charging cables, both as original equipment bundled with new vehicl