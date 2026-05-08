 ​Steel Wire Market Size to Reach USD 153,187.8 million by 2032 

Steel Wire Market The steel wire market size was valued at USD 111 933 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 153 187 8 million by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 4 during the forecast period Steel …
Steel Wire Market The steel wire market size was valued at USD 111 933 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 153 187 8 million by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 4 during the forecast period Steel …
Wire Journal International (WJI) is the leading technical publication for the wire and cable industry.
Published monthly, WJI is written for executives, engineers, technical and sales professionals, and purchasing agents engaged in the manufacture of ferrous and nonferrous wire and cable.
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