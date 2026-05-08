 ​Synthetic rope replaces steel wire on deepwater support vessel, changing how crew work on deck 

Stabbert Maritime has retrofitted its multipurpose offshore support vessel Ocean Guardian with a synthetic hoisting system after steel wire rope began dictating how and where crew could safely work during daily deepwater operations.
Stabbert Maritime has retrofitted its multipurpose offshore support vessel Ocean Guardian with a synthetic hoisting system after steel wire rope began dictating how and where crew could safely work during daily deepwater operations.
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