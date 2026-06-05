 ​EU-Funded Enhancement of Malta’s Go-1 Submarine Cable Begins for Improved SEO 

In a significant development, Go, the leading operator in Malta, has officially declared the initiation of the ‘Mogosc’ project. This project, an acronym for the MOdernisation of the GO-1 Submarine Cable, is a strategic infrastructure enhancement aimed at bolstering Malta’s digital connectivity with Europe.

The Mogosc project is not a standalone initiative. It has received substantial financial backing from the European Union. This funding is part of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Digital Programme, a comprehensive initiative by the European Union to accelerate the deployment of digital infrastructure across the continent.

The primary objective of the Mogosc project is to modernise the GO-1 Submarine Cable. This upgrade is expected to significantly enhance Malta’s digital connectivity with the rest of Europe, thereby fostering better communication and facilitating smoother digital transactions.

The launch of the Mogosc project is a testament to Go’s commitment to improving Malta’s digital infrastructure. It also aligns with the broader objectives of the European Union’s CEF Digital Programme, which seeks to strengthen digital connectivity across Europe.

In conclusion, the Mogosc project, backed by the European Union, is set to usher in a new era of enhanced digital connectivity for Malta. As the project progresses, it will be interesting to observe the transformative impact it will have on Malta’s digital landscape.