 ​Europe, Meta, and Japan Compete to Launch First Petabit-Class Submarine Cable by 2030 Amid Surging AI Demand 

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(Image credit: Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization/Flickr) The IOEMA-1, a high-capacity subsea infrastructure network, is set to connect five nations. This development is bolstered by a strategic partnership with APTelecom, which will strengthen the commercial strategy for Northern European cable deployment. The European Union has classified IOEMA-1 as a strategic digital infrastructure project.

The European consortium, IOEMA 1 Holding, has announced this strategic partnership with advisory firm APTelecom to advance a petabit-class subsea cable system. This planned 24-fiber-pair network will span approximately 1,600 kilometers across five Northern European nations, with the goal of connecting digital hubs in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Norway, and the United Kingdom. The consortium anticipates that this underwater cable system will be ready for service during the first quarter of 2029.

In other news, Japanese corporations NEC and NTT have successfully trialed a revolutionary submarine cable technology using 12-core multicore fiber. This technology packs twelve optical signal transmission paths within a standard outer diameter optical fiber, a significant advancement from existing submarine cables that typically rely on single-core fiber with only one transmission path. The Japanese team transmitted hundreds of terabits across an impressive distance of 7,280 kilometers, using a sophisticated algorithm to solve the interference problem known as crosstalk between neighboring cores.

Meanwhile, Meta is constructing subsea infrastructure across the globe to accommodate the information needs of billions of daily users. The company employs submarine cable systems engineers who oversee these massive projects from start to finish. Their responsibilities include capacity planning, route design, ocean surveys, manufacturing oversight, and deployment strategy. Given that more than 95% of intercontinental internet traffic relies on subsea cable systems today, reliability is crucial for a company operating at Meta’s scale.

Each of these efforts faces unique technical and financial challenges and operates on its own timeline. The Japanese technology has been successfully demonstrated, but full commercial deployment at scale remains unproven. European infrastructure projects often encounter regulatory delays that push target dates years beyond initial estimates. Meta has not publicly committed to a specific completion date or petabit capacity for its Project Waterworth, which is set to become the world’s longest subsea cable system.

The demand for bandwidth driven by the explosion of artificial intelligence is real and pressing for operators. However, submarine cables typically take five to seven years from planning to actual operation underwater. The European Union has recognized the importance of this cable as a project of European interest under its Connecting Europe Facility.