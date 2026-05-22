 ​Via Africa Project: The Innovative Submarine Cable Linking Africa and Europe 

Envision a colossal cable traversing the Atlantic, linking Europe and Africa through various coastal routes. This is the essence of the Via Africa project, a venture spearheaded by the Orange Group and other operators, with the potential to transform the way data is shared between the two continents. As internet traffic continues to surge, the necessity for new infrastructures becomes increasingly apparent. Via Africa is not merely another cable; it is a supplementary and alternative route set to enhance global connectivity, with a direct impact on both African and European nations.

The Via Africa project is an innovative transatlantic connection, born from a consortium aimed at boosting connectivity. This project is the result of an agreement between several telecommunications companies, with the Orange Group playing a pivotal role. The consortium has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to initiate the deployment of a submarine cable that will traverse the Atlantic along the western coast.

The objective of this initiative is unequivocal: to establish a new route that fortifies the data link between Europe and southern Africa. This includes strategic points such as the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, the Canary Islands, and several African countries including Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria.

The Via Africa cable will be installed parallel to the Atlantic coast to ensure a robust and resilient connection. This alternative route is designed to accommodate the escalating demand for data and avert the saturation of existing infrastructures. The landing points are not only digital capitals but also strategic locations to extend connectivity to areas still lacking robust infrastructure. This includes the Canary Islands and several African coastal regions set to benefit from this technological advancement.

One of the primary benefits of this project is the diversity it brings to data transmission routes between continents. This implies that in the event of any disruption, alternative routes will be available to maintain a stable connection. Resilience is paramount in infrastructures of this magnitude, and Via Africa pledges to provide a solution that ensures security and continuity of service, both of which are fundamental in today’s digital society.

With a burgeoning population and economy, Africa requires enhanced connectivity. This cable will facilitate the growth of data traffic, propelling sectors such as education, health, and digital commerce. In essence, the introduction of a new and complementary route will aid in bridging the digital divide and support local and international initiatives that rely on a dependable network.

Currently, the consortium is in the preliminary phase, conducting a joint study to determine the optimal cable route. The goal is to strike a balance between technical feasibility, economic efficiency, and the security of the route. This process underscores the future of the Via Africa project, promising a transformative impact on global connectivity.