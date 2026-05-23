 ​RN’s Submarine Cable Project: A Strategic Move in Digital Economy Boosting AI, Cloud Services, and Tech Expansion 

Rio Grande do Norte is poised to become a significant player in Brazil’s technological infrastructure landscape with the planned installation of new submarine cables. These cables are designed for data transmission and international internet connectivity. The project, which is being coordinated with the Ministry of Communications, initially envisages two landing zones: one in Natal and another in Areia Branca, located in the state’s western region.

The Secretary of Economic Development, Hugo Fonseca, has confirmed that at least one of these areas is already secured. An official announcement regarding the Natal landing zone is expected within the next 45 days. In addition to these two zones, the state has identified 11 other priority areas along the coast for potential future network expansions.

As reported by Tribuna do Norte on May 20, the introduction of this infrastructure is considered strategic for attracting data centers, accelerating industrial digitalization, and boosting investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and high-performance technology.

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Currently, approximately 90% of Brazilian internet information traffic is routed through Ceará. This situation has raised concerns among specialists and public managers, as a failure or break in the cables could disrupt banking services, digital systems, and large-scale online operations.

Hugo Fonseca emphasized the importance of decentralizing this structure to enhance the country’s operational security. In this context, Rio Grande do Norte’s role in expanding the national connectivity network becomes strategically significant.

In addition to enhancing digital security, the new submarine cables will help reduce latency. This development is a significant step forward for Brazil’s technological infrastructure, promising to bring numerous benefits to the country’s digital landscape.