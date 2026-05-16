 ​Galloping Goose and Marine Traffic Affected by Gorge Cable Replacement Until Fall 

Throughout the summer season, pedestrians, cyclists, and boaters should anticipate disruptions around the Gorge Waterway. These disruptions will include closures, delays, and detours as B.C. Hydro embarks on the installation of a new underwater power cable. On Friday, crane barges and other support vessels were being assembled in the Gorge in readiness for the installation of the 660-metre-long electrical conduit, which will stretch from Viaduct Park to Banfield Park. The construction process is projected to continue until September 30.

Trails on both sides of the waterway’s shores will be affected, with detours in place. Starting June 1 and continuing until the end of summer, a section of the Galloping Goose Trail through Viaduct Park will be closed to all pedestrians and cyclists. A one-kilometre detour via Waterfront Crescent, Jutland and Cecelia roads, Napier Lane, and the pathway through Cecelia Ravine Bike Park will be provided for cyclists and pedestrians. Detour maps and signage will be posted on site for guidance.

On the opposite side, the trail in Banfield Park in Vic West will be closed from June 5 to October 15. Users will be rerouted via Raynor Avenue, Tyee Road, and Regatta Landing. B.C. Hydro is collaborating with the City of Victoria to ensure the Banfield Park swimming dock remains open during construction. However, users are advised to steer clear of the work area.

Two crane barges and support vessels will be active in the area, with work scheduled to take place during the day and night to coincide with high tides. The new conduit will be laid underwater, approximately 1.5 metres below the seabed. In August, a full closure of the waterway to marine traffic will be necessary for up to 10 days near the Selkirk Trestle to allow crews to lower the conduit into place. The exact closure dates are expected to be announced in July.

This cable project is a replacement for a corroded mineral oil-insulated transmission cable installed in 1980, which is now considered at high risk of failure. B.C. Hydro has stated that the upgrade to an oil-free cable will enhance reliability, address seismic risks, and meet future energy capacity needs. The failing cable was discovered in August 2023 after a circuit failed in Arbutus Park near the shoreline of the Gorge and Cecelia Creek. During the repair process, widespread corrosion was found on the outer sheath of the cable.