 ​Geosonic Finalizes Subsea Cable Project Survey on Farasan Island 

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On May 18, 2026, Geosonic, an offshore survey and positioning data provider headquartered in the UAE, successfully completed a survey campaign that facilitated the subsea cable installation for a project connecting Saudi Arabia’s Farasan Island to the national power grid. The company, based in Sharjah, conducted the offshore survey to aid Hengtong Optic-Electric in its subsea cable installation work on the Farasan Submarine Cable Project, located on Saudi Arabia’s west coast. This effort is part of a larger offshore cable installation program aimed at supporting regional infrastructure development.

The link consists of more than 300 kilometers of submarine power cables and over 110 kilometers of submarine fiber optic cables. Geosonic provided survey and positioning services, which included dimensional control on the cable lay barge and associated multicat support vessels, as well as UXO and as-laid cable survey scopes. These services supported construction readiness, offshore installation, and post-installation verification throughout the project.

Faisel Chaudry, a Director at Geosonic, stated that supporting the Farasan Project across multiple construction phases demonstrates the value of coordinated survey delivery. He expressed the company’s satisfaction with working closely with Hengtong to ensure safe and efficient offshore execution.

The report is structured as follows:

1. INTRODUCTION: Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business

– Report Description

– Research Methodology and the AI Platform

– Data-Driven Decisions for Your Business

– Glossary and Specific Terms

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: A Quick Overview of Market Performance

– Key Findings

– Market Trends

3. MARKET OVERVIEW: Understanding the Current State of The Market and its Prospects

– Market Size: Historical Data (2012–2025) and Forecast (2026–2035)

– Consumption by Country: Historical Data (2012–2025) and Forecast (2026–2035)

– Market Forecast to 2035

4. MOST PROMISING PRODUCTS FOR DIVERSIFICATION: Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business

– Top Products to Diversify Your Business

– Best-Selling Products

– Most Consumed Products

– Most Traded Products

– Most Profitable Products for Export

5. MOST PROMISING SUPPLYING COUNTRIES: Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

– Top Countries to Source Your Product

– Top Producing Countries

– Top Exporting Countries

– Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. MOST PROMISING OVERSEAS MARKETS: Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Export

– Top Overseas Markets for Exporting Your Product

– Top Consuming Markets

– Unsaturated Markets

– Top Importing Markets

– Most Profitable Markets

7. PRODUCTION: The Latest Trends

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