 ​Taihan Secures Skandi Connector: A Major Acquisition in Submarine Cable Installation Vessel – Windtech International 

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Taihan has recently announced the acquisition of the 10,000-ton class submarine cable installation vessel, the Skandi Connector. This acquisition bolsters Taihan’s offshore installation capabilities. The vessel has the capacity to load up to 7,000 tonnes of submarine cable in a single operation, making it suitable for both intra-array and export cable installation for offshore wind projects. It will also aid in the development of long-distance interconnection systems and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission networks.

The Skandi Connector was designed by Damen Shipyards and was previously operated by the DOF Group. The vessel is equipped with a DP2 (dynamic positioning 2) system and high-spec installation equipment, including a large carousel and tensioners. It boasts a self-propelled speed of up to 12 knots.

The vessel’s flat-bottom hull makes it suitable for shallow-water operations, which is particularly relevant for coastal conditions in areas such as the West Sea. Here, tidal currents are strong and depths are relatively low. The Skandi Connector is scheduled for delivery to South Korea in August.

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