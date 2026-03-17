Hengtong Cable Australia wins Stage 3 BESS cable contract in Queensland

Hengtong Cable Australia reported that it has secured a cable supply contract for Stage 3 of Neoen’s Western Downs Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Queensland, Australia.

A press release said that the company will supply 26 km of 33 kV medium-voltage cable, 47 km of 1 kV flexible cable, and 16 km of earth power cable to UGL Limited, which has been selected by Neoen and Tesla Inc. to construct the project.

The Western Downs BESS project, located near Chinchilla in Queensland, will add 305 MW/1,220 MWh of capacity in Stage 3 and is expected to enter operation in 2027/28.

Hengtong Cable Australia has previously supplied UGL with approximately 70 km of flexible low-voltage earth and 33 kV cable for Stage 2 of the project, as well as 110 km of similar cable for other developments. The company is also supplying cable for Neoen’s Muchea Battery project near Perth, a 164 MW/905 MWh installation, and has delivered flexible LV cable packages to Consolidated Power Projects for another BESS project in New South Wales.

Construction of Stage 1 of the Western Downs Battery began in early 2023, with the facility entering operation in mid-2025 at 270 MW/540 MWh. Stage 2 is scheduled to begin operation in 2026 at an additional 270 MW/540 MWh. Once Stage 3 is completed, total project capacity is expected to reach approximately 845 MW/2.3 GWh.

Hengtong Cable Australia, established in 2017 and majority-owned by China’s Hengtong Group, operates from Southport, Queensland. The cable for the latest order will be manufactured at Hengtong facilities in Jiangsu Province, China.

Large-scale battery energy storage projects continue to drive demand for advanced cable solutions across global energy markets. Many of these developments are covered in the Industry News section on Wirenet.

Power and control cables used in battery energy storage systems (BESS) are critical for integrating renewable energy into modern grids. The Wire Association International also provides education and technical resources supporting advancements in power transmission and distribution.