Hengtong BESS cable project expands with Stage 3 win in Queensland

Hengtong Cable Australia has secured a new Hengtong BESS cable project contract, supplying cables for Stage 3 of the Western Downs Battery energy storage system in Queensland, Australia.

The award continues the company’s involvement in large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects and reinforces its position in Australia’s growing renewable energy infrastructure market.

Hengtong BESS cable project supports Stage 3 expansion

Under the agreement, Hengtong will supply cable packages to UGL, which is building the project for Neoen and Tesla.

The scope includes:

26 km of 33 kV medium-voltage cable

47 km of 1 kV flexible cable

16 km of earth power cable

The Stage 3 expansion, located near Chinchilla in the Western Downs region, will add 305 MW / 1,220 MWh of capacity and is scheduled for operation in 2027/28.

Project builds on previous supply agreements

Hengtong Cable Australia has an established relationship with UGL, having supplied cable systems for earlier phases of the Western Downs Battery.

The company previously delivered:

70 km of flexible low-voltage earth and 33 kV cable for Stage 2

110 km of flexible LV earth and 33 kV cable for other projects

It has also supported additional BESS developments, including supplying cables for Neoen’s Muchea Battery project near Perth and providing cable packages for projects in New South Wales.

Western Downs Battery grows to large-scale capacity

The Western Downs Battery project is being developed in multiple stages. Stage 1 began construction in early 2023 and entered operation in mid-2025 with 270 MW / 540 MWh of capacity.

Stage 2 is expected to come online in 2026 with an additional 270 MW / 540 MWh. With Stage 3, the total project capacity will reach approximately 845 MW / 2.3 GWh.

Manufacturing and global supply chain

Hengtong Cable Australia, established in 2017 and majority owned by Hengtong Group, operates from Southport, Queensland.

The cables for the latest phase will be manufactured at Hengtong’s facilities in Jiangsu Province, China, reflecting the company’s global production and supply capabilities.

Growing demand for BESS infrastructure

The Hengtong BESS cable project highlights continued investment in battery energy storage systems as part of the energy transition.

As renewable generation expands, large-scale storage projects such as Western Downs are playing an increasingly important role in grid stability and energy management.

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