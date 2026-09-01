HEXPOL to acquire Italy’s Vipa Group

HEXPOL, a Malmö, Sweden-based polymers group, has agreed to acquire Vipa Group, an Ancarano, Italy-based manufacturer of thermoplastic compounds for wire and cable applications. A press release said the deal, valued at about $165 million, is expected to close this year.

HEXPOL is already active in North America through its Compounding Americas operations, which include 13 production sites in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as other U.S. thermoplastics facilities. The company produces rubber, thermoplastic and TPE compounds in the U.S. and markets materials for energy, wire and cable applications.

Vipa, founded by the Paolini family in 1969, operates two production sites in Italy and an R&D center. It reported 2025 sales of €76.4 million and has approximately 80 employees, according to HEXPOL. The company also has available capacity to grow within its existing footprint.

HEXPOL said the acquisition will expand both its product portfolio and geographic reach in wire and cable compounds, adding material expertise and exposure to electrification, data centers, telecommunications and smart-building applications. Current Vipa CEO Nicola Vigolo will continue to manage the business as a HEXPOL subsidiary, while the Paolini family will support the transition for 18 months.

“The acquisition of Vipa Group marks an important step in executing the growth strategy for the new business area Thermoplastic Compounding,” said Peter Rosén, HEXPOL’s acting CEO and CFO, in a release. “Vipa Group brings leading positions in Wire & Cable, strong material expertise and exposure to long-term structural growth drivers such as electrification and data centers.”

The deal follows HEXPOL’s 2025 acquisition of an 80% interest in Turkish cable compounder Kabkom Kimya. HEXPOL reported 52 production units worldwide at year-end 2025.

HEXPOL also said that its Izmir and Vilafranca operations will shift from rubber compounding to thermoplastic compounding, a move it said reflects the greater scale of its wire and cable offering.

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