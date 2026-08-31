Fort Wayne Metals completes sale to Axel Johnson Inc.

Fort Wayne, Indiana—Fort Wayne Metals has completed its transition to full ownership by Axel Johnson Inc. (AJI), according to a July 1 announcement from the companies.

Founded in 1970, Fort Wayne Metals employs more than 1,700 people and operates 12 facilities in the United States and two in Europe. The company is best known as a manufacturer of precision wire-based materials and components for medical devices, including stents and surgical robots, and it also supplies demanding industrial applications such as aerospace and automotive.

AJI acquired 100% of Fort Wayne Metals from the Glaze family. Fort Wayne Metals said its day-to-day operations and customer partnerships will continue, and it will retain its long-standing Fort Wayne headquarters.

At its website, AJI states, “Axel Johnson is the home of a diversified group of companies that provides highly engineered products and services to a wide set of industries; we are a positive force of change in society by developing and operating great businesses with a long-term investment horizon. Our businesses enhance people’s lives, creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world.”

Fort Wayne Metals does not overlap with the wire and cable operations of AJI’s other holdings, which span different industrial and business sectors. Its portfolio includes industrial and technology-oriented companies such as aluminum-component producer Brazeway and water-treatment businesses Parkson and Kinetico, while HighRes Biosolutions extends the group’s healthcare and life-sciences presence through laboratory automation.

AJI notes that some AJI portfolio companies have been part of the organization for more than 40 years.

Related stories on Wirenet: