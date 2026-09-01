Southwire to expand Starkville, Miss., plant

Southwire said it will expand its plant in Starkville, Mississippi, investing more than $256 million to add about 380,000 sq ft to the site, with construction slated to begin in late 2026.

The project is expected to create 128 new jobs at the facility, which produces industrial power cable and currently has about 260 employees. Full capacity is anticipated to come online in 2028. The expansion is part of Southwire’s company-wide commitment of more than $2 billion in modernization efforts across its footprint.

Southwire’s Starkville plant was originally opened by Phelps-Dodge in 1979 and acquired by Southwire in 1989. This will be the second expansion on the campus, following a 2010 project that added an on-site distribution center.

“This expansion represents another meaningful step in Southwire’s long-term strategy to modernize our operations, strengthen our manufacturing footprint and continue delivering exceptional service to our customers,” said Southwire President and CEO Ganesh Ramaswamy. “Starkville has been an important part of Southwire’s story for decades, and this investment reflects our confidence in the team, the community and the opportunities ahead as we continue building for the future.”

“Across Southwire, we are making significant investments to modernize our footprint and position our company for long-term growth,” said Rohan Kelkar, Southwire’s executive vice president of Power and Industrial. “This expansion in Starkville is an important part of that effort, connecting to our more-than-$2-billion investment in modernization and helping us build the capacity needed to meet growing demand driven by electrification, market growth and the rapid expansion of data centers.”

“As we look ahead, this expansion will help us build on our strong foundation, create new opportunities and continue making a positive impact in the community,” said Erik Adams, Starkville plant manager.

Related stories on Wirenet: