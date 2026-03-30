Jan De Nul subsea cable vessels expand fleet for offshore operations

Jan De Nul Group is expanding its capabilities with new Jan De Nul subsea cable vessels designed to support installation and protection activities in offshore energy projects.

The investment reflects continued growth in subsea cable infrastructure tied to offshore wind, interconnections and global energy transition initiatives.

Jan De Nul subsea cable vessels add trenching capabilities

The company is adding two trenching support vessels to its fleet, including a purpose-built vessel named Fleeming Jenkin. The ship will be equipped with an advanced underwater robot capable of burying power and communication cables up to five meters below the seabed.

Designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions and to be constructed at China Merchants Heavy Industry, the vessel will incorporate Jan De Nul’s ultra-low emission (ULEv) technology. Its engines can operate on biofuel and are prepared for future methanol use.

Converted vessel supports shallow-water projects

A second vessel, Henry Darcy, will be converted into a trenching support vessel focused on shallow-water applications. It will carry a subsea trenching robot supplied by Osbit, designed specifically for cable burial in nearshore environments.

These additions enhance Jan De Nul’s ability to provide flexible trenching solutions across a wide range of subsea cable installation and protection projects.

Fleet expansion aligns with offshore energy demand

Jan De Nul operates and charters its vessels globally, supporting projects that require both installation and long-term protection of subsea cables.

“Investing in vessels that can protect those same cables is a logical next step,” said Wouter Vermeersch, director of subsea cables for offshore energy at Jan De Nul.

He noted that the company recently introduced the rock installation vessel George W. Goethals, which protects cables and offshore infrastructure by applying a stabilizing rock layer.

Investment supports long-term infrastructure growth

With the addition of these Jan De Nul subsea cable vessels, the company now has four vessels under construction dedicated to cable installation and protection, along with one vessel undergoing conversion.

The expansion highlights what Jan De Nul described as significant ongoing investment to meet rising demand for offshore renewable energy infrastructure and subsea transmission systems.

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