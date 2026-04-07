Nexans Tyrrhenian Link installation sets subsea cable depth record

Nexans has completed the Nexans Tyrrhenian Link installation, achieving a world-record subsea cable laying depth of 2,150 meters for a 500 kV HVDC connection.

The milestone marks a significant advancement in deep-water cable installation and reinforces the role of high-voltage subsea links in strengthening national power grids.

Nexans Tyrrhenian Link installation reaches record depth

The record was established during offshore operations in December 2025 and confirmed on Jan. 1, 2026, with the final pull-in connecting Terra Mala in Sardinia to Fiumetorto in Sicily.

This operation completed the western section of the Tyrrhenian Link, translating the record-setting depth into a fully installed high-voltage subsea cable system.

Project strengthens Italy’s power infrastructure

The project is being developed by Terna and represents a 500 kV HVDC interconnection linking Sardinia, Sicily and mainland Italy.

Nexans’ scope covered approximately 480 km of deep-water cable installation, executed in two campaigns of about 200 km and 280 km. The full Tyrrhenian Link project includes two subsea connections, each approximately 970 km long, with a total transmission capacity of 1,000 MW.

Advanced installation techniques enable deep-water success

The Nexans Tyrrhenian Link installation required precise engineering and coordination to manage cable laying at depths exceeding two kilometers.

Operations involved detailed seabed mapping, route optimization and tension control, along with real-time coordination between survey teams, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) pilots and vessel operators aboard the Nexans Aurora.

These measures ensured stability and accuracy throughout both the cable laying and final pull-in phases.

Milestone expands capabilities for HVDC projects

Nexans noted that completing the installation without incident demonstrates the strength of its technology and operational expertise.

Pascal Radue, executive vice president of PWR-Transmission at Nexans, emphasized the importance of precision across engineering, manufacturing and vessel operations in achieving the milestone.

Giuseppina Di Foggia, CEO of Terna, said the record-setting depth highlights the company’s ability to deliver complex infrastructure that enhances grid stability and energy security.

Deep-water success sets industry benchmark

The achievement expands the operational envelope for deep-water HVDC cable systems and establishes a new reference point for future subsea transmission projects.

As demand for interconnections and renewable energy integration grows, projects such as the Tyrrhenian Link are expected to play a critical role in modernizing power networks.

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