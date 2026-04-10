Ningbo Orient deepwater umbilical project sets company record

Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables has completed a Ningbo Orient deepwater umbilical project, delivering a 39.5-km continuous umbilical for the Liuhua 29-1 gas field in the South China Sea.

The project represents a company record for the longest continuous deepwater umbilical produced by NBO.

Ningbo Orient deepwater umbilical project reaches 39.5 km length

The umbilical was manufactured and delivered as a single, joint-free length, designed to operate at depths of approximately 800 meters.

The Liuhua 29-1 field, operated by Husky Oil China, spans water depths ranging from about 640 to 785 meters, requiring robust subsea connectivity to existing infrastructure.

In-house technology supports project execution

NBO designed and manufactured both umbilical termination heads (UTHs) in-house, utilizing proprietary technology rather than third-party designs.

The project builds on earlier work in the Liuhua region, including supply of subsea production system (SPS) umbilicals to CNOOC Deepwater Development.

Technical challenges highlight engineering capabilities

The Ningbo Orient deepwater umbilical project required precise control of dimensional tolerances across tens of kilometers.

Additional challenges included managing steel tube and optical fiber components under high hydrostatic pressure and handling the full-length cable during transport and installation without damage.

Growth driven by subsea and high-voltage demand

Based in Ningbo, NBO has expanded into a major producer of land and subsea cable systems.

The company reported approximately $1.6 billion in revenue in 2025, with sea cable and high-voltage cable sales increasing by more than 60% year over year.

Project underscores offshore energy capabilities

The Ningbo Orient deepwater umbilical project highlights the company’s growing expertise in long-length, deepwater static umbilicals.

As offshore oil and gas developments move into deeper waters, demand for integrated power and control umbilicals continues to rise.

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