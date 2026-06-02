 ​JDR Cable Systems Launches £130M Subsea Cable Manufacturing Facility in Cambois, UK 

Jun 2, 2026JDR Cable Systems has inaugurated a new cable manufacturing facility in Cambois, near Blyth, UK, according to a company announcement. The company stated that the plant enhances its capability to produce inter-array, interconnector, and export cable systems intended for offshore wind projects.As reported by offshoreWIND.biz, the new factory is designed to accommodate rising demand for offshore wind infrastructure within the UK and globally. The company indicated that the site will also facilitate research and development efforts focused on increasing cable delivery lengths for advanced AC cable solutions, featuring larger cross-sections and higher voltage classes up to Um=300kV.JDR disclosed that plans for the Blyth expansion were announced several years ago as part of a broader investment program supported by its parent company, TFKable Group. The company noted that the new subsea cable manufacturing facility represents an investment of GBP 130 million. Construction on the facility began in 2022.In November 2023, as the expansion project reached several milestones, JDR stated that this would be the only facility in the UK capable of full start-to-finish manufacturing of high-voltage subsea cables. This year, the Port of Blyth launched an expansion project that includes approximately three hectares of reclaimed land, up to 260 metres of quay extensions, and rock revetment linking to the new deep-water berth adjacent to the JDR cable factory.1. INTRODUCTION
Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business
REPORT DESCRIPTION
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY AND THE AI PLATFORM
DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS FOR YOUR BUSINESS
GLOSSARY AND SPECIFIC TERMS
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
A Quick Overview of Market Performance
KEY FINDINGS
MARKET TRENDS This Chapter is Available Only for the Professional EditionPRO
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
Understanding the Current State of The Market and its Prospects
MARKET SIZE: HISTORICAL DATA (2012–2025) AND FORECAST (2026–2035)
CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY: HISTORICAL DATA (2012–2025) AND FORECAST (2026–2035)
MARKET FORECAST TO 2035
4. MOST PROMISING PRODUCTS FOR DIVERSIFICATION
Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business
This Chapter is Available Only for the Professional EditionPRO
TOP PRODUCTS TO DIVERSIFY YOUR BUSINESS
BEST-SELLING PRODUCTS
MOST CONSUMED PRODUCTS
MOST TRADED PRODUCTS
MOST PROFITABLE PRODUCTS FOR EXPORT
5. MOST PROMISING SUPPLYING COUNTRIES
Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain
This Chapter is Available Only for the Professional EditionPRO
TOP COUNTRIES TO SOURCE YOUR PRODUCT
TOP PRODUCING COUNTRIES
TOP EXPORTING COUNTRIES
LOW-COST EXPORTING COUNTRIES
6. MOST PROMISING OVERSEAS MARKETS
Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Export
This Chapter is Available Only for the Professional EditionPRO
TOP OVERSEAS MARKETS FOR EXPORTING YOUR PRODUCT
TOP CONSUM