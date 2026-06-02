 ​JDR Cable Systems Launches £130M Subsea Cable Manufacturing Facility in Cambois, UK 

Jun 2, 2026JDR Cable Systems has inaugurated a new cable manufacturing facility in Cambois, near Blyth, UK, according to a company announcement. The company stated that the plant enhances its capability to produce inter-array, interconnector, and export cable systems intended for offshore wind projects.As reported by offshoreWIND.biz, the new factory is designed to accommodate rising demand for offshore wind infrastructure within the UK and globally. The company indicated that the site will also facilitate research and development efforts focused on increasing cable delivery lengths for advanced AC cable solutions, featuring larger cross-sections and higher voltage classes up to Um=300kV.JDR disclosed that plans for the Blyth expansion were announced several years ago as part of a broader investment program supported by its parent company, TFKable Group. The company noted that the new subsea cable manufacturing facility represents an investment of GBP 130 million. Construction on the facility began in 2022.In November 2023, as the expansion project reached several milestones, JDR stated that this would be the only facility in the UK capable of full start-to-finish manufacturing of high-voltage subsea cables. This year, the Port of Blyth launched an expansion project that includes approximately three hectares of reclaimed land, up to 260 metres of quay extensions, and rock revetment linking to the new deep-water berth adjacent to the JDR cable factory.1. INTRODUCTION

Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business

REPORT DESCRIPTION

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY AND THE AI PLATFORM

DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS FOR YOUR BUSINESS

GLOSSARY AND SPECIFIC TERMS

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A Quick Overview of Market Performance

KEY FINDINGS

MARKET TRENDS This Chapter is Available Only for the Professional EditionPRO

3. MARKET OVERVIEW

Understanding the Current State of The Market and its Prospects

MARKET SIZE: HISTORICAL DATA (2012–2025) AND FORECAST (2026–2035)

CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY: HISTORICAL DATA (2012–2025) AND FORECAST (2026–2035)

MARKET FORECAST TO 2035

4. MOST PROMISING PRODUCTS FOR DIVERSIFICATION

Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business

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TOP PRODUCTS TO DIVERSIFY YOUR BUSINESS

BEST-SELLING PRODUCTS

MOST CONSUMED PRODUCTS

MOST TRADED PRODUCTS

MOST PROFITABLE PRODUCTS FOR EXPORT

5. MOST PROMISING SUPPLYING COUNTRIES

Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

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TOP COUNTRIES TO SOURCE YOUR PRODUCT

TOP PRODUCING COUNTRIES

TOP EXPORTING COUNTRIES

LOW-COST EXPORTING COUNTRIES

6. MOST PROMISING OVERSEAS MARKETS

Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Export

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TOP OVERSEAS MARKETS FOR EXPORTING YOUR PRODUCT

TOP CONSUM