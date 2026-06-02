 ​Two Kids in Buxar Electrocuted by Uncovered Power Cable: A Tragic Incident 

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Khilafatpur village, located under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station in Buxar district, two children lost their lives after coming into contact with an exposed high-voltage power cable. The unfortunate event took place on Tuesday and sparked a wave of anger among the local populace. The villagers expressed their outrage by blocking a road and staging a protest against the local administration, the electricity department, and the management of the thermal power plant.

According to local sources, a live 440-volt power cable was left exposed near a culvert, situated beneath a road that was under construction. This road was in close proximity to the coal depot in Khilafatpur. The two children, while playing in the vicinity, inadvertently came into contact with the live wire, resulting in their immediate demise.

The victims were identified as Rohit Kumar, a 10-year-old boy, son of Dhondha Musahar, and Subhash Kumar, a 12-year-old boy, son of Dimagi Musahar. Both children were residents of the Mahadalit settlement in the village.

Following the accident, a large number of villagers congregated at the site. They held the electricity department and other agencies accountable for the tragedy. In a show of protest, they returned the bodies to the village and initiated a demonstration. The protestors subsequently blocked the road near the Chausa Yadav More Tir Muhani intersection, demanding compensation for the grieving families and stringent action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

The blockade resulted in a disruption of traffic for approximately 30 minutes. Upon receiving information about the situation, police personnel and local public representatives arrived at the spot and managed to convince the protestors to cease their agitation. The blockade was lifted after officials assured the villagers of compensation and a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Additional SHO Chandan Kumar stated that the necessary procedures were underway to send both bodies for post-mortem examination.

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