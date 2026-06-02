 ​JDR Cable Systems Launches New Subsea Cable Production Plant in Cambois, UK 

Jun 2, 2026JDR Cable Systems has inaugurated its new subsea cable manufacturing facility located in Cambois, near Blyth, United Kingdom, according to the company. The plant is designed to enhance the firm’s ability to produce inter-array, interconnector, and export cable systems intended for offshore wind projects.The facility aims to address rising demand for offshore wind infrastructure both domestically and abroad. JDR stated that the site will also facilitate research and development efforts focused on extending cable delivery lengths for advanced AC cable solutions featuring larger cross-sections and higher voltage classifications up to Um=300kV.The company had announced its plans for the Blyth expansion several years ago as part of a broader investment initiative backed by its parent entity, TFKable Group. JDR confirmed that the new subsea cable manufacturing plant represented an investment of GBP 130 million.Construction of the facility began in 2022. In November 2023, as the expansion project achieved several milestones, JDR indicated that this would become the sole location in the UK capable of complete start-to-finish production of high-voltage subsea cables.This year, the Port of Blyth launched an expansion project that encompasses approximately three hectares of reclaimed land along with up to 260 meters of quay extensions and rock revetment connecting to a new deep-water berth adjacent to the JDR cable factory.1. INTRODUCTION
Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business
REPORT DESCRIPTION
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY AND THE AI PLATFORM
DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS FOR YOUR BUSINESS
GLOSSARY AND SPECIFIC TERMS
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
A Quick Overview of Market Performance
KEY FINDINGS
MARKET TRENDS This Chapter is Available Only for the Professional EditionPRO
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
Understanding the Current State of The Market and its Prospects
MARKET SIZE: HISTORICAL DATA (2012–2025) AND FORECAST (2026–2035)
CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY: HISTORICAL DATA (2012–2025) AND FORECAST (2026–2035)
MARKET FORECAST TO 2035
4. MOST PROMISING PRODUCTS FOR DIVERSIFICATION
Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business
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TOP PRODUCTS TO DIVERSIFY YOUR BUSINESS
BEST-SELLING PRODUCTS
MOST CONSUMED PRODUCTS
MOST TRADED PRODUCTS
MOST PROFITABLE PRODUCTS FOR EXPORT
5. MOST PROMISING SUPPLYING COUNTRIES
Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain
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TOP COUNTRIES TO SOURCE YOUR PRODUCT
TOP PRODUCING COUNTRIES
TOP EXPORTING COUNTRIES
LOW-COST EXPORTING COUNTRIES
6. MOST PROMISING OVERSEAS MARKETS
Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Export
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TOP OVERSEAS MARKETS FOR EXPORTING YOUR PRODUCT
TOP CONSUMING MARKETS
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