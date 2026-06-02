 ​JDR Cable Systems Launches New Subsea Cable Production Plant in Cambois, UK 

Jun 2, 2026JDR Cable Systems has inaugurated its new subsea cable manufacturing facility located in Cambois, near Blyth, United Kingdom, according to the company. The plant is designed to enhance the firm’s ability to produce inter-array, interconnector, and export cable systems intended for offshore wind projects.The facility aims to address rising demand for offshore wind infrastructure both domestically and abroad. JDR stated that the site will also facilitate research and development efforts focused on extending cable delivery lengths for advanced AC cable solutions featuring larger cross-sections and higher voltage classifications up to Um=300kV.The company had announced its plans for the Blyth expansion several years ago as part of a broader investment initiative backed by its parent entity, TFKable Group. JDR confirmed that the new subsea cable manufacturing plant represented an investment of GBP 130 million.Construction of the facility began in 2022. In November 2023, as the expansion project achieved several milestones, JDR indicated that this would become the sole location in the UK capable of complete start-to-finish production of high-voltage subsea cables.This year, the Port of Blyth launched an expansion project that encompasses approximately three hectares of reclaimed land along with up to 260 meters of quay extensions and rock revetment connecting to a new deep-water berth adjacent to the JDR cable factory.1. INTRODUCTION

Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business

REPORT DESCRIPTION

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY AND THE AI PLATFORM

DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS FOR YOUR BUSINESS

GLOSSARY AND SPECIFIC TERMS

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A Quick Overview of Market Performance

KEY FINDINGS

MARKET TRENDS This Chapter is Available Only for the Professional EditionPRO

3. MARKET OVERVIEW

Understanding the Current State of The Market and its Prospects

MARKET SIZE: HISTORICAL DATA (2012–2025) AND FORECAST (2026–2035)

CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY: HISTORICAL DATA (2012–2025) AND FORECAST (2026–2035)

MARKET FORECAST TO 2035

4. MOST PROMISING PRODUCTS FOR DIVERSIFICATION

Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business

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TOP PRODUCTS TO DIVERSIFY YOUR BUSINESS

BEST-SELLING PRODUCTS

MOST CONSUMED PRODUCTS

MOST TRADED PRODUCTS

MOST PROFITABLE PRODUCTS FOR EXPORT

5. MOST PROMISING SUPPLYING COUNTRIES

Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

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TOP COUNTRIES TO SOURCE YOUR PRODUCT

TOP PRODUCING COUNTRIES

TOP EXPORTING COUNTRIES

LOW-COST EXPORTING COUNTRIES

6. MOST PROMISING OVERSEAS MARKETS

Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Export

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TOP OVERSEAS MARKETS FOR EXPORTING YOUR PRODUCT

TOP CONSUMING MARKETS

UNSATURATED