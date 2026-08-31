LS C&S reportedly lands five-year Meta busduct deal for U.S. data centers

South Korea’s LS Cable & System (LS C&S) has reportedly secured a five-year agreement that could see it supply busduct systems for Meta data-center projects in the United States through 2030, underscoring how a major cable manufacturer can broaden its role in the fast-growing market for data-center power infrastructure.

The agreement could cover busduct requirements for multiple planned Meta projects, but neither company has publicly identified the facilities, volumes, delivery schedule or whether it could be for all future Meta data centers. Actual supply could depend on Meta’s construction timetable and project requirements.

The Seoul Economic Daily reported that the agreement is valued at about $2.8 billion, calling it the largest supply contract ever secured by a South Korean cable or power-equipment company. The value equals roughly half of LS C&S’s 2025 revenue of about $5.3 billion and nearly half of its reported $5.4 billion order backlog.

Busducts, or busways, use rigid copper or aluminum conductors in factory-assembled metal enclosures to distribute high volumes of power within buildings. They can substitute for some conventional cable runs in data halls, while conventional power cable remains necessary for grid connections, generation, transformers, switchgear and other parts of the electrical system. The products are expected to be made at LS C&S’s Indong plant in Gumi, South Korea. LS C&S also is adding busduct capacity through a $162 million plant under construction in Mexico and an expansion at Gaon Cable’s Jeonju operation.

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