LS Cable & System reports major U.S. cable supply order

LS Cable & System announced that it has secured a major long-term agreement to supply extra-high-voltage cable for a project in the United States.

A press release said that the contract is valued at approximately $480 million and “further cements the company’s push into the North American power infrastructure market.” The Feb. 10 announcement said that the agreement was signed by the company’s North American subsidiary, LS Cable & System America Inc., with an undisclosed U.S. customer.

The contract reflects growing demand for grid upgrades and offshore power connections in the region.

The order includes 345 kV underground extra-high-voltage cables as well as related electrical construction and completion testing services. According to the company, the project scope will include both underground cable systems and submarine extra-high-voltage cable installations.

Contract periods extend through Oct. 15, 2029, for the underground cable systems and through April 13, 2030, for the submarine cable portion of the project.

LS Cable & System said that due to the scale of the order, its Korean operations will also participate in manufacturing and delivery alongside LS Cable & System America.

The company noted that the identity of the customer and the specific project cannot currently be disclosed at the client’s request, but additional details are expected to be released once the confidentiality period expires.