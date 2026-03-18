LS Eco Energy wins first Japanese power cable supply contract

LS Eco Energy reported that its Vietnamese subsidiary, LS-VINA Cable & System, has signed an annual supply agreement with Kitanihon Electric Wire Co Ltd for 6.6-kV CVT distribution cables, marking the group’s first entry into Japan’s power infrastructure market.

According to reports in The Korea Herald and Seoul Economic Daily, Kitanihon Electric Wire is part of the Tohoku Electric Power Group and supplies power distribution cables to major electric utilities in Japan. The Japanese market has long been considered challenging for foreign suppliers due to its unique technical standards and strict quality requirements.

LS Eco Energy said that the contract was secured in cooperation with its Japanese affiliate, LS Cable & System Japan, highlighting a coordinated approach to expanding its presence in advanced markets.

“This is meaningful as we have secured a supply opportunity in Japan, where technical standards are highly demanding,” said Jang Dong-wook in comments reported by Seoul Economic Daily. “We plan to strengthen our push into advanced power markets, including Japan, the United States and Europe, focusing on high value-added products.”

LS Eco Energy is part of the broader LS Cable & System group, having evolved from LS Cable & System Asia, and works in coordination with other LS affiliates on global business development.

The company reported provisional revenue of approximately $680 million in 2025, a record high, according to Korean media reports. It expects continued growth driven by rising global demand for power infrastructure and increasing exports to advanced markets, including Japan.

Expansion into advanced markets such as Japan highlights the growing global demand for high-performance power cables. Many of these developments are covered in the Industry News section on Wirenet.

Distribution cables such as 6.6-kV CVT products play a key role in modern power infrastructure and grid reliability. The Wire Association International also provides education and technical resources supporting the global wire and cable industry.

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