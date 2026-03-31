LS Eco Energy Japan cable contract marks first entry into market

LS Eco Energy has secured its first LS Eco Energy Japan cable contract, supplying 6.6-kV distribution cables to Japan’s power infrastructure sector through its Vietnamese subsidiary LS-VINA.

The agreement represents a key milestone for the company as it enters one of the most technically demanding power cable markets in the world.

LS Eco Energy Japan cable contract opens new market

The annual supply agreement was signed with Kitanihon Electric Wire, a subsidiary of Tohoku Electric Power.

The contract covers 6.6-kV cross-linked polyethylene (CVT) distribution cables used in power networks. Japan’s power infrastructure market is widely regarded as difficult to enter due to strict technical specifications and rigorous quality standards.

Partnership supports expansion strategy

The LS Eco Energy Japan cable contract was secured in cooperation with LS Cable & System Japan, highlighting coordination across the broader LS Cable & System group.

The deal is viewed as a stepping-stone for further expansion in Japan, while also supporting diversification of the company’s product portfolio.

Focus on high-value power cable markets

Company leadership emphasized the importance of entering advanced markets with high technical requirements.

Jang Dong-wook, head of LS-VINA, noted that the contract reflects the company’s ability to meet demanding standards and supports plans to expand into markets such as Japan, the United States and Europe with higher-value products.

Growth driven by global infrastructure demand

LS Eco Energy, part of the broader LS Cable & System group, continues to build its international presence through coordinated overseas development efforts.

The company reported approximately $680 million in provisional revenue for 2025, a record high, driven by rising global demand for power infrastructure and increasing exports to advanced markets.

With its first foothold in Japan, LS Eco Energy is positioning itself for continued growth in high-specification cable segments.

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