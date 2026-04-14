LS Eco Energy Lynas alliance targets rare earth supply chain expansion

LS Eco Energy has formed an LS Eco Energy Lynas alliance with Lynas to secure rare earth supply and expand into advanced materials production.

The agreement marks a strategic move by LS Eco Energy to extend beyond its traditional wire and cable operations into the rare earth and magnet value chain.

LS Eco Energy Lynas alliance secures raw materials

The partnership includes reciprocal investments of approximately $20–21 million in convertible securities by both companies.

The LS Eco Energy Lynas alliance is designed to ensure long-term access to rare earth oxides supplied by Lynas, widely recognized as a leading non-Chinese producer of rare earth materials.

Expansion targets rare earth metals and magnets

LS Eco Energy plans to combine Lynas-supplied feedstock with its metallurgical expertise developed through its power cable business.

The company intends to produce rare earth metals and eventually permanent magnet materials, supporting applications across energy, automotive and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Vietnam facility to support production

The company will install rare earth metallization facilities at its LSCV subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City.

This plant is expected to begin mass production of rare earth metals using oxides sourced from Lynas and other suppliers, forming a key step in LS Group’s broader materials strategy.

Strategy builds integrated magnet value chain

LS Group aims to establish a full rare earth magnet value chain, spanning raw material sourcing, metallization and final magnet production.

The company is also evaluating a potential permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Chesapeake, which would further strengthen its global footprint.

Alliance reflects diversification beyond cables

The LS Eco Energy Lynas alliance underscores the company’s strategy to diversify beyond cable-centric operations into strategic materials.

By entering the rare earth sector, LS Eco Energy positions itself to support growing demand for electrification technologies, including electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and advanced electronics.

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