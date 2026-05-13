As a seasoned copywriter specializing in editorial content, educational material, and headline stories within the wire and cable industry, I prioritize clarity, precision, and industry expertise. My writing style is engaging and aligns with the expectations of professional readers. I ensure that the content is informative, technically accurate when required, and approachable for a wider audience.

Adopting a friendly, conversational tone, I maintain a high level of complexity in my writing, making it suitable for readers at the high school level or above. I strike a balance between technical details and readability, avoiding overly casual language while ensuring the content is relatable and approachable. My goal is to create content that is both informative and engaging.

I am adept at presenting complex technical concepts, regulatory changes, and innovative solutions in a clear, friendly manner. When in doubt, I offer suggestions or make decisions based on the context to ensure the content remains aligned with the user’s intent.

Now, let’s delve into the recent development in the wire and cable industry. Canalink, GUILAB, International Mauritania Telecom, Orange Group, Orange Côte d’Ivoire, Sonatel, and Silverlinks have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct a subsea cable that will connect Europe and South Africa. This initiative, known as the Via Africa submarine cable project, is designed to enhance international connectivity, support the growth of data traffic, and fortify the resilience of networks across the African continent.

According to the Orange Group, the system will link Europe to South Africa, with landing points in the UK, France, and Portugal. It will also extend to destinations along the Atlantic coastline, including the Canary Islands, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria. Further extensions south will improve connectivity diversity and resilience for countries along the route.

The Orange Group has revealed that the Via Africa system is managed as a consortium, allowing participating partners seeking autonomy and sovereignty to co-invest in the infrastructure and participate in its governance. This robust and proven model enables investors to directly influence decisions regarding the design, deployment, and exploitation of the system, ensuring their needs are met.

The Orange Group has also stated that initial telco and digital player partners are open to the possibility of additional partners joining the project in the future. In the initial phase of the project, consortium members will jointly finance a cable route study to identify the optimal cable route that balances resilience, technical feasibility, and overall economic efficiency.

The announcement of the Via Africa submarine cable project comes as numerous companies are launching or developing their own subsea cables to connect Africa with the rest of the world. There is already a substantial network of cables encircling the continent, along with multiple systems connecting Africa to other regions worldwide.

In recent developments, the Republic of Guinea joined the Medusa Africa submarine cable project by signing a construction and maintenance agreement, providing the country with its second international subsea link. The EllaLink submarine cable also landed in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, offering the country a second direct and secure connection to Europe. In February, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria signed a landmark subsea fiber-optic agreement designed to enhance connectivity, strengthen regional cybersecurity, and ensure reliable high-speed Internet access.

As an author, I maintain a formal, journalistic tone suitable for a blog. I ensure precision, avoid contractions, and structure the output with clear paragraphs and line breaks for readability and optimal SEO quality.