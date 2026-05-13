wire Mexico 2027 dates announced with Tube Mexico co-location

Messe Düsseldorf has announced that wire Mexico 2027 will return to CINTERMEX in Monterrey, Mexico, with exhibitor registration now open for the co-located wire and Tube Mexico trade fairs.

The event will take place Feb. 23–27, 2027, alongside Expo Manufactura.

wire Mexico 2027 returns to Monterrey venue

wire Mexico 2027 will once again be held at CINTERMEX, continuing the event’s established presence in one of Mexico’s major industrial regions.

The exhibition will focus on machinery and technology for wire and cable manufacturing, processing, materials, testing and software.

Tube Mexico expands industrial coverage

The co-located Tube Mexico event will highlight metallic tube and pipe manufacturing and processing technologies.

Featured areas will include OCTG applications, machinery, tooling and resource-efficient production systems aimed at industrial and energy markets.

International participation expected

Organizers reported that country pavilions from Germany, Italy and Austria are planned, along with a French group exhibit and participation from the International Wire and Machinery Association (IWMA).

The international presence reflects growing interest in Mexico’s manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

Industry growth supports event expansion

Messe Düsseldorf cited continued growth in Mexico’s wire and tube industries, driven by infrastructure projects, automotive manufacturing, energy investments and nearshoring trends.

The 2025 edition featured 168 exhibitors from 20 countries and attracted more than 13,600 visitors.

Event highlights regional manufacturing momentum

wire Mexico 2027 is expected to continue serving as a key platform for suppliers and manufacturers targeting Latin American markets.

As nearshoring and industrial investment accelerate, demand for wire, cable and tube manufacturing technologies in the region continues to rise.

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