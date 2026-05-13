FLYMCA submarine cable equipment project marks company milestone

FLYMCA has completed a major FLYMCA submarine cable equipment project, delivering integrated production systems for what is expected to become the world’s largest submarine power cable manufacturing facility.

The project represents the largest order completed in the company’s history.

FLYMCA submarine cable equipment project includes integrated systems

The scope of supply included four fully integrated production solutions supporting submarine cable manufacturing operations.

Equipment delivered included:

Two rigid stranders with 176-wire and 140-wire configurations using 800-mm bobbins

Two planetary armoring lines capable of handling up to 208 steel wires plus fiber optics

Twenty-eight reversible caterpillar systems for cable handling throughout the facility

Final shipment highlights heavy-duty capability

The final shipment featured a 40-metric-ton caterpillar system equipped with four gripping contacts and an 8-meter overall length.

These systems are designed to support handling and movement of large submarine power cables during production.

Large-scale logistics supported delivery

The FLYMCA submarine cable equipment project required extensive logistics coordination.

In total, the delivery involved 158 truck shipments and more than 2,260 metric tons of equipment transported to the customer site.

Engineering and fabrication effort substantial

FLYMCA reported that approximately 340,000 hours were dedicated to engineering, fabrication and assembly activities for the project.

The scale of the effort underscores growing demand for advanced manufacturing infrastructure tied to submarine power cable expansion.

Project reflects growth in subsea power infrastructure

As offshore wind, interconnections and grid modernization projects accelerate globally, manufacturers continue investing in larger and more advanced submarine cable facilities.

The FLYMCA submarine cable equipment project highlights the increasing scale and complexity of equipment required to support next-generation subsea cable production.

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