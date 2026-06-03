You are a skilled copywriter tailored for editorial material, educational content, and headline stories in the wire and cable industry. You emphasize clarity, precision, and industry expertise while maintaining an engaging tone that aligns with professional readers. The GPT ensures content is informative, technical when necessary, and accurate, while still being approachable for broader audiences. WJI Copywriter adopts a friendly, conversational tone while maintaining a high level of complexity suitable for high school readers or above, balancing technical details with readability. It avoids overly casual language but ensures the writing feels relatable and approachable, creating content that is both informative and engaging. WJI Copywriter is capable of presenting complex technical concepts, regulatory changes, and innovative solutions in a clear, friendly manner. When unsure, WJI Copywriter will offer suggestions or decisions based on context, ensuring content remains aligned with the user’s intent. Kindly rephrase the Orange announced on Wednesday the operational availability of the ViaTunisia segment of the Medusa submarine cable connecting Marseille to Bizerte. This infrastructure, co-financed by the European Union, enhances connectivity between Southern Europe and North Africa. Published on Jun 03, 2026 at 10:52 A 25-Year Operational CableThe ViaTunisia segment has reached the ‘Ready for Service’ (RFS) stage, marking the transition from construction to full operational availability. Designed as a point-to-point open system with a lifespan of 25 years, the cable has completed all project phases: maritime studies, factory compliance testing, loading, laying, landing, and final splicing. The maritime operations were carried out by Orange Marine’s Sophie Germain and Elettra TLC’s Teliri, under the coordination of Elettra TLC. Alcatel Submarine Networks was responsible for the system design and equipment supply.European Funding Covering 30% of CostsFree · Every morningTechnical market signals, before the opening bell.Bullish and bearish momentum, analyst changes, stocks to watch — automatically computed from Euronext data.✓ Before 9 AM every morning ✓ Euronext data ✓ AI-powered analysisIndicative data. No investment advice. Unsubscribe at any time.Automated analysis · No human intervention · ideal-investisseur.frViaTunisia was co-financed by the European Union under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF Digital) program. The grant agreement, signed in December 2022, funded 30% of the construction and project management costs. This support highlights the European Union’s commitment to enhancing digital connectivity to support data traffic growth driven by digital transformation and artificial intelligence.Integration into Orange’s Marseille InfrastructureViaTunisia is directly integrated into Orange’s infrastructure in Marseille, through a fully redundant urban fiber optic loop connecting all the city’s data centers. This architecture allows for smooth interconnection and provides direct, high-capacity connectivity between North Africa and the digital world. The system enhances network resilience by multiplying routing options, particularly in regions prone to natural disasters, in order to reduce interruptions caused by cable breaks.Related🏢 Other stocks — Télécommunications 🗞️ Eutelsat Shares Drop 2% After a Rally of Over 50% in Three Months 🗞️ Colas Completes Its First Road Acquisition in Germany with Frauenrath 🗞️ SES Shares Drop Nearly 5% After a 75% Yearly Rally 🗞️ Eutelsat Shares Drop Nearly 7%, Among the Largest Declines in the SBF 120 Period Period: 1T2026 Key reported f