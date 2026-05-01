Prysmian Encore McKinney expansion adds copper wire plant

Prysmian | Encore Wire has completed a Prysmian Encore McKinney expansion, opening a new copper building wire plant and a significantly enlarged service center in McKinney, Texas.

The development marks a major milestone for the site, which has grown from a 68,000-sq-ft facility in 1989 to a 3.5-million-sq-ft campus spanning 460 acres.

Prysmian Encore McKinney expansion boosts capacity

The project includes a new 340,800-sq-ft copper building wire plant and a service center that now totals approximately one million square feet.

The integrated campus is designed to combine manufacturing and logistics operations on a single site, improving efficiency, speed and product availability.

Facility supports high-demand building wire markets

The new plant increases production capacity for copper building wire, supporting demand from construction, industrial and infrastructure sectors.

The expanded service center enables next-day shipments and advanced customization, enhancing responsiveness to customer needs.

Campus ranks among industry’s largest operations

The McKinney campus is now one of the largest wire and cable manufacturing sites in the industry and includes what the company describes as the sector’s largest service center.

The integrated model aligns with Prysmian’s broader strategy of evolving from a cable manufacturer into a full-service solutions provider.

Expansion supports workforce and regional growth

The new copper plant employs approximately 115 workers, while the service center supports more than 250 employees.

In total, the McKinney campus employs about 1,750 people, contributing to economic activity and industrial growth in the region.

Investment aligns with infrastructure and electrification demand

The Prysmian Encore McKinney expansion reflects rising demand for wire and cable products tied to data center growth, U.S. industrial expansion and grid modernization.

By scaling both production and logistics, the company is strengthening its ability to support large-scale infrastructure projects.

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