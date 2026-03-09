Prysmian to Acquire Spanish Submarine Cable Installation Firm ACSM for €169 Million

Prysmian announced that it has reached an agreement to expand its offshore capabilities with the acquisition of ACSM, a Spanish company specializing in subsea surveying, seabed preparation and cable installation solutions.

A press release said that ACSM, based in Vigo, Spain, has more than 20 years of experience in the offshore cable sector. The company operates across approximately 60 countries and employs about 350 people. ACSM reported revenues of €62 million in 2024 and has completed hundreds of subsea operations worldwide.

The total transaction value is €169 million, which includes approximately €24 million in capital expenditures for a vessel scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025. The final purchase price will remain subject to customary adjustments.

Prysmian said the acquisition will strengthen its global leadership in submarine power and telecom cable systems by expanding its ability to deliver fully integrated project solutions. By bringing ACSM’s subsea installation capabilities in-house, the company expects to accelerate the vertical integration of its submarine cable business and enhance its offering as a one-stop provider for offshore energy and telecom infrastructure projects.

Raul Gil, Prysmian’s EVP Transmission, described the acquisition as a significant step forward. He noted that the deal will add the expertise of more than 350 subsea specialists, along with three dedicated vessels and specialized equipment, to Prysmian’s operations.

“Combining our global leadership and capabilities with ACSM’s expertise and solutions, we will deliver optimized installation and burial processes that will set the standard for cost-effectiveness, installation speed and the most robust cable protection,” Gil said.

Industry analysts noted that the acquisition reflects broader market trends in offshore energy development. Citi analyst Andrea Randone said the deal highlights how offshore wind and interconnector projects increasingly favor integrated “cable plus installation” packages, making control of specialized vessels and subsea expertise strategically important.

Jefferies analyst Constantin Berg added that bringing installation services in-house could help Prysmian protect margins and reduce execution risks on large and complex subsea cable projects.

The acquisition is expected to further position Prysmian as a leading provider of end-to-end submarine cable solutions for the rapidly expanding offshore energy and interconnection markets.