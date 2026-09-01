Prysmian outlines $1.25 billion U.S. fiber, cable investments in three states

Prysmian has provided additional details on its planned U.S. fiber and optical-cable investments, outlining approximately $1.25 billion in projects at facilities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

According to a press release, the program is expected to add about 600 jobs and more than double the company’s domestic fiber-optic capacity, including glass-preform production. The largest share—$1.02 billion—will go to Prysmian’s fiber operations plant in Claremont, North Carolina, where the project will more than double U.S. fiber production capacity and create an expected 300 jobs. A separate $48 million investment at the company’s Claremont optical-cable plant is expected to add 85 jobs over the next two years while increasing capacity to serve data-center infrastructure demand.

In Jackson, Tennessee, Prysmian plans to invest $100 million to double the plant’s footprint and add about 100 jobs, increasing production of loose-tube and drop optical-fiber cables. In Lexington, South Carolina, the company plans to invest $80 million to expand production capacity for its FlexRibbon fiber-optic cable, a project expected to create 130 jobs by 2030.

“We are one of just three U.S. manufacturers of fiber and optical cables, and now we are committing more than a billion dollars to new innovative solutions and transformational capacity growth,” Prysmian North America CEO Andrea Pirondini said.

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