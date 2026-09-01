Prysmian outlines $1.25 billion U.S. fiber, cable investments in three states

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Prysmian detailed roughly $1.25 billion in U.S. fiber and optical-cable projects across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, with plans to add about 600 jobs and expand domestic capacity.

Prysmian has provided additional details on its planned U.S. fiber and optical-cable investments, outlining approximately $1.25 billion in projects at facilities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

According to a press release, the program is expected to add about 600 jobs and more than double the company’s domestic fiber-optic capacity, including glass-preform production. The largest share—$1.02 billion—will go to Prysmian’s fiber operations plant in Claremont, North Carolina, where the project will more than double U.S. fiber production capacity and create an expected 300 jobs. A separate $48 million investment at the company’s Claremont optical-cable plant is expected to add 85 jobs over the next two years while increasing capacity to serve data-center infrastructure demand.

In Jackson, Tennessee, Prysmian plans to invest $100 million to double the plant’s footprint and add about 100 jobs, increasing production of loose-tube and drop optical-fiber cables. In Lexington, South Carolina, the company plans to invest $80 million to expand production capacity for its FlexRibbon fiber-optic cable, a project expected to create 130 jobs by 2030.

“We are one of just three U.S. manufacturers of fiber and optical cables, and now we are committing more than a billion dollars to new innovative solutions and transformational capacity growth,” Prysmian North America CEO Andrea Pirondini said.

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