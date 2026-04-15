Republic Wire headquarters project wins CoStar Impact Award

Republic Wire Inc. has received recognition for its new facility, with the Republic Wire headquarters project earning Commercial Development of the Year in the Cincinnati–Dayton market at the 2026 CoStar Impact Awards.

The award highlights the company’s investment in expanding its operational footprint and strengthening its distribution capabilities.

Republic Wire headquarters project recognized for development impact

The 311,867-sq-ft headquarters and distribution center, located at West Chester Township, was completed in 2025 and serves as both a corporate hub and logistics center.

The CoStar Impact Awards recognize commercial real estate projects that significantly influence local markets, with winners selected by panels of industry professionals across major regions.

Facility expands distribution and operational capacity

The Republic Wire headquarters project sits on a 15-acre site and combines a high-bay warehouse with a two-story office and mezzanine.

The development effectively doubles the company’s local footprint, providing increased storage capacity and enhanced logistics efficiency.

Design supports efficiency and future growth

The facility includes 26-ft clear heights, multiple dock positions, upgraded 4,000-amp electrical service, high-bay LED lighting and ESFR sprinkler systems.

It also incorporates provisions for rooftop solar, reflecting a focus on energy efficiency and long-term sustainability.

Investment strengthens U.S. manufacturing base

Founded in 1982, Republic Wire manufactures a range of copper and aluminum electrical building wire products, all produced in the United States.

Its portfolio includes THHN and XHHW building wire, NM-B and UF cable, PV and USE conductors, and aluminum service-entrance and URD cables.

Recognition underscores regional economic impact

The Republic Wire headquarters project demonstrates the company’s commitment to growth and its role in supporting regional economic development.

By expanding its headquarters and distribution operations, the company is better positioned to serve customers across construction, utility and industrial markets.

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