Italy’s SICCET to start manufacturing temperature-sensor cables in the U.S.

Italian cable maker SICCET is expanding into SICCET US cable manufacturing with plans to produce temperature sensor cables at a new facility in Grove City, Ohio.

The move marks a new phase for the company’s North American operations and adds domestic capacity in a specialized segment that has historically relied on European supply.

SICCET US cable manufacturing begins in Ohio

The new plant will be SICCET’s first U.S. manufacturing site and builds on the activities of SICCET USA, which has primarily focused on importing and distributing specialty cables.

Announced in February 2026, the Grove City facility represents a strategic shift toward localized production and closer engagement with U.S. customers.

Expansion strengthens specialty cable production

The facility will focus on insulated and jacketed cable constructions used as the signal-carrying core of temperature probes and monitoring harnesses.

These products rely on precise conductor alloys and advanced insulation systems. Even small temperature variations can affect efficiency, safety and product quality, making performance critical.

New facility adds domestic supply capacity

By establishing production in Ohio, the company will provide an additional domestic source in a niche but essential market segment.

The location also places SICCET near tier-one and tier-two suppliers across the Midwest. As a result, it can better support aerospace, automotive and advanced manufacturing customers.

Positioned for electrification and advanced applications

As the operation ramps up, SICCET USA is expected to expand collaboration with customers on high-temperature cable designs.

These developments support growing demand tied to electrification, energy efficiency and advanced process control technologies.

Investment reflects long-term growth strategy

The SICCET US cable manufacturing initiative represents a key step in the company’s broader expansion strategy.

By adding U.S.-based production, SICCET strengthens its ability to deliver faster lead times, localized support and application-specific solutions.

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