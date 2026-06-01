Sumitomo Electric DC35 project contract supports German grid expansion

Sumitomo Electric Group has secured a Sumitomo Electric DC35 project contract valued at approximately €2 billion from Amprion for a major high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission link in Germany.

The project will form part of Germany’s expanding extra-high-voltage grid designed to support renewable energy integration.

Sumitomo Electric DC35 project covers 530 km HVDC link

The DC35 project involves an approximately 530-km, 525-kV HVDC transmission system with a rated capacity of 2 GW.

The link is part of the Rhein-Main corridor and will transport renewable energy generated by offshore and onshore wind sources in northern Germany to demand centers in the Rhine-Main region.

New European subsidiary will execute EPC work

The Sumitomo Electric DC35 project will be carried out by Sumitomo Electric Power Cable (Europe) GmbH, a newly established subsidiary created to manage EPC projects and related sales activities across Europe.

The contract represents Sumitomo Electric’s third major HVDC project with Amprion, following the A-Nord and Korridor-B V49 projects.

Advanced HVDC cable technology supported award

Sumitomo Electric said its DC XLPE cable technology and project execution capabilities were key factors in securing the contract.

The technology has more than a decade of commercial operation at conductor temperatures of 90˚C and will include the first deployment of 525-kV DC XLPE cable terminations that do not use SF6 gas.

Local manufacturing and logistics reduce emissions

Cable production, including Dedicated Metallic Return systems, will take place at Südkabel in Mannheim.

The company said local manufacturing and river-based logistics are intended to reduce carbon emissions associated with the project.

Investment supports Europe’s energy transition

Sumitomo Electric acquired a 90% stake in Südkabel in 2024 and is investing approximately €90 million to expand manufacturing capacity.

The Sumitomo Electric DC35 project reflects continued investment in European grid modernization and renewable energy infrastructure.

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