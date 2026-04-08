Hellenic Cables Alliander agreement supports Dutch grid expansion

Hellenic Cables has secured a Hellenic Cables Alliander agreement, signing a long-term framework to supply medium- and low-voltage power cables for grid reinforcement in the Netherlands.

The deal supports a large-scale investment program by Alliander aimed at strengthening and expanding the country’s electricity distribution network.

Hellenic Cables Alliander agreement spans eight years

The framework agreement runs for up to eight years, covering the period from 2026 to 2034. Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture and supply MV and LV cables from its land cable facility in Thiva, Greece.

The Thiva plant has undergone significant upgrades in recent years, more than doubling its production capacity as part of a broader investment strategy to meet rising electrification demand across Europe.

Project is part of large-scale Dutch grid investment

Alliander has described the tender as its largest cable procurement to date, supporting a multi-year effort to expand and modernize the Dutch power grid.

In parallel agreements, TKF (a subsidiary of TKH Group) reported its portion of the framework could reach approximately €650 million. Additional contracts have been awarded to Prysmian.

Together, these multi-supplier frameworks represent an estimated €1.6 billion in cable supply to reinforce distribution networks across the Netherlands.

Framework structure supports long-term delivery

The Hellenic Cables Alliander agreement follows a call-off framework structure, meaning volumes and revenues will scale over time based on project requirements rather than fixed delivery quantities.

This approach ensures flexibility while securing manufacturing capacity for large infrastructure programs.

Investment supports growing electrification demand

Alliander is increasing investment as electricity demand rises and renewable energy generation continues to connect at the distribution level.

The company has reported record levels of cable installation and expects tens of thousands of kilometers of additional MV and LV cables will be required over the next decade.

Hellenic Cables expands European presence

For Hellenic Cables, the agreement strengthens its position as a key supplier to European transmission and distribution operators.

The company has invested more than €800 million since 2012 to upgrade production facilities, including its Thiva land cable plant and Corinth submarine cable operations, supporting long-term growth in electrification and energy transition projects.

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