 ​Taiwan’s JPC Secures Second Position in Nvidia Vera Rubin Power Cable Certification 

Connector and cable supplier JPC Connectivity confirmed its ORV3 series has completed validation by major cloud service providers and Taiwanese ODMs, and have entered the mass production and shipment.

  As the demand for power continues to surge due to the ongoing advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), component suppliers are increasingly focusing their investments on power-related sectors. JPC Connectivity, a leading supplier of connectors and cables, has recently announced a significant development in its power cable operations.

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WJI staff and wire services
Author: WJI staff and wire services

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