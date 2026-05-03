 ​Taiwan’s JPC Secures Second Position in Nvidia Vera Rubin Power Cable Certification 

As the demand for power continues to surge due to the ongoing advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), component suppliers are increasingly focusing their investments on power-related sectors. JPC Connectivity, a leading supplier of connectors and cables, has recently announced a significant development in its power cable operations.

Please note that the full article is accessible only to subscribers. To continue reading, we invite you to subscribe now. This will ensure you stay updated with the latest industry news and developments. The content is structured with clear paragraphs and line breaks to enhance readability and optimize search engine visibility. The language used is formal and journalistic, suitable for a blog, with a focus on precision and avoiding contractions.