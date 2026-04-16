 ​New U.S. Petition Targets Algerian Steel Wire Rod for Countervailing Duty: An SEO-Friendly Title 

Got story updates? Submit your updates here. ›A study in steel: The raw materials and industrial applications at the heart of a new trade dispute over wire rod imports.Today inDetroitA group of U.S. steel producers, including Charter Steel, Commercial Metals Company, Liberty Steel USA, Nucor Corporation, and Optimus Steel LLC, have filed a new petition with the U.S. Department of Commerce seeking the imposition of countervailing duties on imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from Algeria. The petition alleges that Algerian producers and exporters are benefiting from countervailable subsidies provided by the Algerian government.Why it mattersThis case is procedurally unusual as Algeria is not treated as a ‘Subsidies Agreement’ country under U.S. law, meaning there will be no parallel injury determination by the U.S. International Trade Commission at the preliminary stage. This puts the focus squarely on the Department of Commerce to investigate the alleged subsidies. The outcome could have significant implications for the U.S. wire rod market, which has seen numerous trade cases in recent years.The detailsThe petition covers certain hot-rolled carbon and alloy steel wire rod products of approximately circular cross section, less than 19mm in diameter. It identifies several Algerian producers and exporters, including Algerian Qatari Steel, The National Long Products Processing Company (ENTPL), and Tosyali Algérie, as potential targets. Petitioners allege the Algerian producers are benefiting from a range of subsidies, including investment incentives, reduced corporate taxes, export-related exemptions, subsidized energy, government purchases, policy lending, and other support programs.The petition was filed on April 6, 2026.The Department of Commerce is expected to initiate the investigation on or around April 27, 2026.The preliminary countervailing duty determination is currently scheduled for June 30, 2026, though the date may shift.The playersCharter SteelOne of the petitioners, a U.S. steel producer.Commercial Metals CompanyOne of the petitioners, a U.S. steel producer.Liberty Steel USAOne of the petitioners, a U.S. steel producer.Nucor CorporationOne of the petitioners, a U.S. steel producer.Optimus Steel LLCOne of the petitioners, a U.S. steel producer.Got photos? Submit your photos here. ›What’s nextAlgerian producers and exporters, as well as the Algerian government, should begin preparing immediately by confirming their products are covered, identifying relevant legal entities, preserving information on sales, production, financing, and government support programs, and coordinating early responses to potential Department of Commerce questionnaires.The takeawayThis case highlights the ongoing trade tensions in the U.S. steel industry, with domestic producers seeking to use countervailing duty laws to address perceived unfair competition from imports. The unusual procedural aspects and broad scope of alleged subsidies make this a