Usha Martin wire rope delivery highlights large-scale offshore supply

Usha Martin has completed a Usha Martin wire rope delivery involving a massive offshore-class steel rope reel prepared at its European service hub in the Netherlands.

The shipment underscores the company’s capability to handle complex, large-diameter rope supply for offshore and energy sector applications.

Usha Martin wire rope delivery features large-scale reel

The delivery includes an 1,800-meter length of 83-mm-diameter steel wire rope, one of the largest individual units within a broader multi-reel supply program.

Prepared at De Ruiter Staalkabel B.V. in the Netherlands, the reel measures approximately 3.60 meters in height and 3.50 meters in width.

Engineering precision required for long-length rope

The Usha Martin wire rope delivery required precise cutting, controlled socketing and detailed inspection processes.

High-tension spooling was used to maintain structural integrity across the full 1.8-km length, preventing distortion or damage during handling and transport.

Custom configuration supports installation needs

The rope was fitted with a short bow socket at one end, while the opposite end was left plain to align with the installation contractor’s rigging requirements.

This customization reflects the specialized nature of offshore lifting and installation operations.

Logistics support global offshore projects

The completed reel was prepared for sea transport to Houston, where it will be delivered to a U.S.-based customer for use in offshore, crane or energy-related applications.

The project is believed to be part of a larger Gulf region offshore development.

Centralized European hub enables rapid delivery

Usha Martin highlighted the role of centralized stocking at its European hub, combined with integrated socketing, testing and logistics services.

This approach allows the company to support time-critical deliveries for high-value offshore projects requiring large-diameter wire rope solutions.

Delivery demonstrates offshore supply capabilities

The Usha Martin wire rope delivery serves as a reference example of the company’s ability to manage complex, long-distance supply chains for specialized industrial products.

As offshore energy projects continue to demand larger and more durable components, suppliers are increasingly focused on precision manufacturing and logistics integration.

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