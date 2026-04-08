 ​Steel Wire Market Projected to Surpass US$177.9 Billion by 2033 

The global steel wire market is witnessing steady and sustained growth driven by rapid industrialization infrastructure expansion and increasing demand across key sectors such as automotive construction and energy Steel wire known for its strength durability and versatility plays a ...

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WJI staff and wire services
Author: WJI staff and wire services

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Wire Journal International (WJI) is the leading technical publication for the wire and cable industry.

Published monthly, WJI is written for executives, engineers, technical and sales professionals, and purchasing agents engaged in the manufacture of ferrous and nonferrous wire and cable.

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