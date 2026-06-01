Turning the Page – Mark Marselli

WAI News
WJI Editor-in-Chief Mark Marselli reflected on his 32-year career journey during remarks at the recent WAI Annual Meeting.

I entered the industry 32 years ago with modest expectations. It wasn’t for lack of interest in manufacturing—I spent summers at my uncle’s tool and die shop and, after leaving college, worked in machine shops for three years before returning to school. I then spent six years as a newspaper reporter and three more editing motorcycle magazines before fate—and some well-timed networking—led me to Wire Journal International. What followed has been a deeply rewarding career. You can listen to my brief reflections from WAI’s recent Annual Meeting, here:

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