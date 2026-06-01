WAI Midwest Chapter golf tournament opens 2026 season

The Wire Association International Midwest Chapter will launch the 2026 chapter golf season with the WAI Midwest Chapter golf tournament on July 30 at White Pines Golf Club.

The annual event combines networking, fundraising and industry engagement while supporting chapter activities and scholarship initiatives.

WAI Midwest Chapter golf tournament returns to White Pines

Located just west of Chicago, White Pines Golf Club features two 18-hole championship courses across more than 260 acres.

Organizers expect another strong turnout following a successful 2025 event that attracted 86 golfers.

“We’re looking to beat our record,” said Jack Rosenthal of Lake Cable, who is helping coordinate the tournament.

Event schedule includes networking and dinner

The WAI Midwest Chapter golf tournament schedule begins with check-in and driving range access at 8 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

A networking reception will take place at 3 p.m., followed by a dinner program at 4 p.m.

Non-golfers are welcome to attend the reception and dinner portion of the event.

Registration is priced at $200 per golfer, while dinner-only attendance is available for $75.

Sponsorship opportunities remain open through July 9, and companies are encouraged to donate raffle prizes to support chapter programs and activities.

Additional chapter events scheduled

The Midwest Chapter event will be followed by the Ohio Valley Chapter Annual Educational Seminar and Golf Tournament on Aug. 20 at Kensington Golf Club.

Non-golf participants at that event may also register for marksmanship instruction or attend the educational program.

Golf tournaments strengthen industry connections

The WAI Midwest Chapter golf tournament highlights the ongoing role chapter events play in supporting networking, professional relationships and educational initiatives within the wire and cable industry.

As the 2026 golf season begins, chapter participation continues to provide valuable opportunities for engagement across the industry.

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