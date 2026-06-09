Google Missouri data center project could drive major wire and cable demand

Google’s proposed Missouri data center project could become one of the most wire- and cable-intensive infrastructure developments in the United States, creating significant demand for power, control and fiber-optic products across multiple sectors.

The planned development, known as Project Spade, is expected to require substantial transmission, distribution, low-voltage and communications infrastructure to support future artificial intelligence and cloud-computing workloads.

Google Missouri data center project targets large-scale expansion

According to Missouri officials, Google plans to invest approximately $15 billion in a new data center campus and related infrastructure in Montgomery County, Missouri.

The project is expected to be connected to a broader regional expansion near Kansas City.

Industry analyst Alex Lanin reported that Project Spade could consist of two buildings of approximately 800,000 sq ft each on a site spanning roughly 934 acres.

Power infrastructure could require extensive cable systems

The Google Missouri data center project is expected to require approximately 1.2 GW of electrical capacity.

Meeting that demand will likely require new or upgraded transmission lines, dedicated substations and supporting electrical infrastructure.

Potential cable requirements include aluminum and steel-reinforced conductors, optical ground wire, substation bus systems and extensive control and protection wiring.

AI computing drives higher cable density

Industry analysts continue to identify AI-focused data centers as among the most cable-intensive facilities being constructed today.

Higher rack densities, often exceeding 100 kW per rack, require larger low-voltage feeders, expanded busway systems, additional control wiring and increasingly dense fiber-optic networks.

Modern AI facilities also rely heavily on high-fiber-count backbone cables and pre-terminated connectivity systems to support rapidly growing data traffic.

Fiber demand expected to rise

The Google Missouri data center project could also contribute to increased demand for optical fiber infrastructure.

As hyperscale operators continue expanding cloud and AI capabilities, large-scale fiber deployment remains essential for both campus connectivity and long-distance network transport.

Data center growth benefits wire and cable sector

The project highlights a broader trend of increasing infrastructure investment driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital transformation initiatives.

For wire and cable manufacturers, suppliers and utilities, projects of this scale represent significant opportunities across power transmission, distribution, building wire and fiber-optic product categories.

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