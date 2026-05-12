 ​Cyprus Indicates Additional Funding May Be Required for Massive European Power Cable Project 

Cyprus’ Energy Minister, in a recent interview with Reuters, revealed that a significant undersea power cable project, touted as one of the world’s largest, may be facing financial hurdles. The project, which aims to connect mainland Europe to Cyprus, has reportedly stalled and may require additional funding to proceed.

This revelation comes in anticipation of an impending assessment, which is expected to confirm an escalation in the project’s costs. If the assessment validates these concerns, the project’s continuation will hinge on the procurement of extra funds.

The ambitious undersea power cable project is a significant undertaking, promising to establish a crucial link between Cyprus and mainland Europe. However, the potential cost overrun threatens to derail its progress, casting a shadow of uncertainty over its future.

The Energy Minister’s disclosure underscores the challenges inherent in such large-scale infrastructure projects. The forthcoming assessment will be critical in determining the project’s financial viability and its path forward. As the industry awaits the results, the focus remains on finding solutions to ensure the project’s successful completion.