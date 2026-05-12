Keynote speakers set to inspire industry with AI and partnership concepts at Wire Expo 2026 May 6-7, 2026 – Baird Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

Madison, Connecticut, USA – May 12, 2026 – The Wire Association International Inc. (WAI) reports

energy, enthusiasm, and many highlights following the staging of its biennial Wire Expo Operations

Summit & Exhibits held May 6-7, 2026, at the Baird Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. The event, co-

located with the Wiring Harness Manufacturer’s Association (WHMA)/Global Electronics Association’s

Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo (EWPTE), enabled visitors to have free, reciprocal entry to

the adjacent show.



WAI welcomed 1,045 visitors from 44 U.S. states and 21 countries including 271 visitors who crossed over

from the EWPTE show. Attendees from 105 manufacturing facilities were represented. 150 companies

exhibited this year.



WAI conference program, which was organized under this year’s theme: “Accelerating Progress Together

– Where wire, innovation & industry connect,” featured 24 speakers who presented a compelling

selection of topics at the WAI Theater within the exhibit hall. This new format provided visitors with

immediate access to educational presentations, exhibits, production solutions demonstrations, a view

of the downstream end-use market in the neighboring hall, and boundless opportunities to explore new

manufacturing technologies.



WAI’s 2026 President David M. Fisher said “Co-locating with the Wire Processing show was a

definite WIN for Wire Expo 2026. With attendees being able see both shows, as well as having all our

presentations and awards on the show floor kept everyone engaged together to network and share ideas

in one place. I want to thank the staff, vendors, and sponsors for making Wire Expo 2026 a great success.

A special thanks to Charter Steel for graciously hosting the plant tour in a beautiful city.”



During its 96th Annual Meeting WAI bestowed its highest honors on the following four award winners.

Mordica Memorial Award: Kiran Manchiraju, Southwire Company; Donnellan Memorial Award:

James (Jim) York, Insteel Industries; President’s Award: Marco Gerardo, MFL Group; and the WAI

Champion Award: John W. Mellowes, Charter Manufacturing.



Wire Expo highlights included:

The pre-show Fundamentals of wire manufacturing course attended by 97 people;

Keynote speaker John W. Mellowes, CEO & Owner, Charter Manufacturing Company, Inc., who presented:

“Charter Steel: Built on Partnership – Navigating the Complexities of Today’s Steel Market”;

“Charter Steel: Built on Partnership – Navigating the Complexities of Today’s Steel Market”; Keynote speaker Dr. John Sviokla, who presented: “The Next Productivity Curve: Where AI Creates Value in

Industrial Settings”;

Industrial Settings”; A Welcome Reception at the Baird Center Ballroom and Sky View Terrace, sponsored by Southwire Company, that hosted more than 300 people; and

The Advanced Extrusion Workshop.



New additions this year included:

Charter Steel Plant Tour;

The Wire Association Social Hour, sponsored by James Monroe Wire & Cable Corp. and Lloyd & Bouvier Inc.;

The Young Professionals Outing; and

An electric bike giveaway.



Wire Expo Sponsors:

Elite: Gem Gravure Co. Inc.; James Monroe Wire & Cable Corp.; Prysmian; SDI LaFarga COPPERWORKS; and

Southwire Company LLC

Platinum: Carris Reels Inc.; and Lloyd & Bouvier Inc.

Gold: RichardsApex Inc. and Sonoco Reels & Spools

Silver: Insteel Industries Inc.; Niehoff Endex North America Inc.; SIKORA International Corp.; and August Strecker GmbH & Co. KG.

Bronze: Baum’s Castorine/ Blachford; Cable Components Group-Gendon Polymer Services; Esteves

Group; Graham Engineering LLC; Quaker Houghton; Teknikor; and Wire & Plastic Machinery Corp.

Industry Partner: Wire and Cable Industry Suppliers Association.



The last time the biennial Wire Expo was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was in 2010; the next staging of Wire Expo will be in June 2028.

A PDF version of this press release can be downloaded here.