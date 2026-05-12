 ​Guinea and MEDUSA Establish Significant Submarine Cable Alliance 

In a significant development for the Republic of Guinea’s digital landscape, the Construction and Maintenance Agreement (C&MA) was officially signed between the Republic of Guinea and MEDUSA Submarine Cable System. The signing ceremony took place at the Hôtel Riviera Royal in Conakry on Wednesday. This event marks a crucial step towards the landing of the MEDUSA AFRICA submarine cable in Conakry.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Amadou Oury BAH, the Prime Minister and Head of Government. Also present were Mr. Mourana SOUMAH, the Minister of Communication, Digital Economy and Innovation, along with other government members, representatives of MEDUSA Submarine Cable System, and key stakeholders in Guinea’s digital ecosystem.

The agreement was formalized by Mr. Ahmed Karifa DIAWARA, the Chief Executive Officer of GUILAB SA, and Mr. Damien BERTRAND, the Chief Operating Officer of MEDUSA Submarine Cable System. This agreement sets in motion the commencement of marine surveys and the operational groundwork for the cable landing in Conakry.

As the landing party, GUILAB SA will be responsible for the management, operation, and maintenance of the infrastructure on Guinean territory for a duration of 25 years. This arrangement ensures the long-term sustainability of this strategic investment for Guinea.

For the Republic of Guinea, this signing signifies a tangible and decisive stride forward. It marks the arrival of a second submarine cable, following the ACE cable, which diversifies international connectivity routes, reduces reliance on a single infrastructure, and paves the way for a more stable and efficient Internet for citizens, businesses, and institutions.

The MEDUSA system, supported by the AFR-IX Telecom group, interconnects Southern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and West Africa through the Mediterranean. It promises high-capacity transmission, enhanced network redundancy, and lower latency, catering to the rapidly escalating demand for digital services in Guinea and across the sub-region.

This signing is a part of the implementation of the Simandou 2040 vision, a vision championed by the President of the Republic, His Excellency Mamadi DOUMBOUYA. The President has prioritized the strengthening of critical digital infrastructure as a national priority. Through this commitment, Guinea asserts its ambition to establish itself as a strategic digital hub in West Africa and sends a strong signal of credibility to all its economic and financial partners.

Mr. Mourana SOUMAH, Minister of Communication, Digital Economy and Innovation, Republic of Guinea, stated, “By equipping Guinea with a second submarine cable, we are making a strategic choice. We choose to secure our connectivity, strengthen our resilience, and above all, create the conditions for the rise of our digital economy.”

The MEDUSA Submarine Cable System continues to expand, bringing enhanced intercontinental connectivity deeper into West Africa. This extension strengthens the link between the Atlantic and Mediterranean corridors, helping to address growing capacity demands while improving network diversity and resilience. The agreement with GUILAB marks an important milestone in delivering this vision.