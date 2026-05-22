 ​Exploring India’s Top Cable Manufacturing Facility: An Inside Look 

As global industries increasingly turn to India for reliable industrial solutions, including components, India’s cable manufacturing sector has risen to the challenge with enhanced capacity and stricter standards. Leading this transformation is Elegar Kerpen, previously known as LEONI Cable Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. This Pune-based manufacturer exports wires and cables to over 40 countries from its facility in Chakan, earning the trust of the oil and gas, petrochemical, steel, pharmaceutical, solar, defence, and railway sectors worldwide. Let’s delve deeper into the workings of one of India’s most sophisticated cable manufacturing setups.

Elegar Kerpen’s facility is purpose-built for cable and wire production, designed for precision, scale, and reliability. As an ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certified wire and cable manufacturer in India, it operates high-capacity production lines capable of meeting large-scale industrial demand across multiple product categories. The facility is also home to an E-beam line with hybrid crossfire technology, a first in India. This technology, which uses electron beam processing, enhances mechanical strength, extends the operational temperature range, and ensures exceptional cable reliability. Beyond its technological prowess, the facility incorporates energy-efficient manufacturing practices, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainability and responsible production.

The production floor at Elegar Kerpen is outfitted with high-speed machinery from globally recognized brands such as Vivirad, Niehoff, Rosendahl, Stolberger, and Queins. Conductor drawing and stranding machines ensure precise lay lengths and consistent conductor geometry. Extrusion lines for insulation and sheathing maintain precise dimensional tolerances using a diameter controller, while armoring machines provide metallic protection for cables designed for harsh environments. Precision jacketing lines finish each cable with materials tailored to its specific thermal, chemical, and mechanical requirements. This world-class machinery setup enables the company to manufacture cables in compliance with international standards, including IEC, IS, BS, ASTM, EN, VDE, DIN, UL, RDSO, and MIL.

Elegar Kerpen manufactures a variety of cable types, each designed for specific industrial environments:

Instrumentation Cables: As a manufacturer of instrumentation cables, Elegar Kerpen designs cables for precise signal transmission in measurement and control systems. They offer customized construction options to ensure signal integrity in noisy industrial environments.

Thermocouple Cable: These cables are engineered for accurate temperature sensing in high-heat, chemically aggressive environments. They are built with calibrated conductor alloys for use in steel plants, glass manufacturing, and power generation.

ProfiBus / FieldBus Cable: These cables are designed in a formal, journalistic tone suitable for a blog. They ensure precision, avoid contractions, and structure the output with clear paragraphs and line breaks for readability and optimal SEO quality.