 ​PLDT Secures Approval from Palawan Indigenous Groups for Submarine Cable Project 

PLDT Inc., a leading telecommunications provider, has successfully obtained the necessary approval from the Tagbanua Indigenous Cultural Communities in Palawan for its ambitious Palawan Resiliency Submarine Cable Project. This significant development is set to bolster the digital infrastructure in the region.

The approval marks a crucial step forward for the project, which aims to enhance the resilience and reliability of the region’s digital connectivity. The Tagbanua Indigenous Cultural Communities’ endorsement is a testament to PLDT Inc.’s commitment to working closely with local communities and respecting their cultural heritage.

The Palawan Resiliency Submarine Cable Project is a strategic initiative by PLDT Inc. to strengthen the digital infrastructure in Palawan. By laying submarine cables, the project will ensure a more robust and reliable internet connection for the region, thereby supporting its digital transformation.

This project is not only expected to boost the region’s digital capabilities but also to contribute to its economic growth. As digital connectivity becomes increasingly vital in today’s world, the improved infrastructure will enable businesses and individuals in Palawan to participate more fully in the digital economy.

In conclusion, the approval from the Tagbanua Indigenous Cultural Communities is a significant milestone for PLDT Inc.’s Palawan Resiliency Submarine Cable Project. It paves the way for the enhancement of the region’s digital infrastructure, promising a brighter digital future for the people of Palawan.