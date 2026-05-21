 ​NHAI Excavation Damages Nagpur’s Underground Power Cable, Affecting 22,000 Consumers During Heatwave 

On Monday afternoon, a significant disruption occurred in Nagpur due to excavation work conducted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The operation inadvertently damaged an underground power cable belonging to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), resulting in a temporary power outage. This incident affected approximately 22,000 consumers, leaving them without electricity for a span of 20 minutes amidst the city’s intense summer heat.

The mishap took place around 4:15 pm when the NHAI’s digging activities severed the 33 kV Anandam-Umred Road feeder underground cable. This cable, originating from Mahapareshan’s 132 kV Besa Extra High Voltage substation, is a crucial component of the city’s power infrastructure. Consequently, the power supply to both the 33/11 kV Anandam and 33/11 kV Umred Road substations was interrupted.

The areas impacted by this power outage included the Ayurvedic College campus, Reshimbag, Siraspeeth, Awari Chowk, Ganesh Nagar, Om Nagar, Anand Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Umred Road, Tulshbag, and the Godrej Anandam complex. With Nagpur already grappling with temperatures nearing 47 degrees Celsius, the sudden loss of electricity left residents, workers, and students in stifling conditions.

In response to the situation, MSEDCL teams were promptly mobilized and managed to restore the power supply within 20 minutes. However, this incident has once again highlighted the need for improved coordination between NHAI and utility agencies, particularly during infrastructure work in densely populated urban areas.

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